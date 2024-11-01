Academic boycott movement 'smacks of anti-Semitism': WATCH





Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Ken Tashjy joined CBN’s The Global Lane to discuss the American Association of University Professors’ (AAUP) sudden endorsement of academic boycotts.

The AAUP historically denounced the use of academic boycotts, Tashjy noted. The association’s change of heart followed a year of virulent anti-Israel protests on campuses nationwide, which often included calls for universities to “divest” from the Jewish state.

”They really look to have abandoned their principled stance opposing boycotts and now embrace this ideological view which, to many, is anti-Semitic,” Tashjy said on The Global Lane.