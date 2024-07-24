ACLU calls for charges to be dropped against disruptive anti-Israel activists in NH

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of New Hampshire has called for all charges against anti-Israel protesters from two New Hampshire schools to be dropped.

The July 17 letter was addressed to University of New Hampshire President James W. Dean Jr. and Dartmouth College President Sian Leah Beilock, and claimed that actions taken by the two schools to take control of protests on each campus were “unfortunate.”



The ACLU stated that each school’s “eagerness to involve law enforcement, along with law enforcement’s eagerness to be on the scene and take immediate action using SWAT (special weapons and tactics) gear, formed a potent combination that led to foreseeable and unfortunate results.”



The letter alleges that calling in the police led to the “arrest of peaceful protestors within hours of the protest beginning.”



The Dartmouth protest, in which many disruptive protesters were charged with criminal trespassing, saw 89 arrests.



The ACLU asked UNH and Dartmouth to “[r]eaffirm their historical commitment to free thought and the exploration of ideas, including by publicly requesting that all charges be dismissed against the protesters.”



Calling each university’s response to disruptive pro-Palestinian protesters “a serious overreaction,” the New Hampshire ACLU expressed its concern for the anti-Israel activists who are facing legal consequences for their actions.



The New Hampshire ACLU outlined that the arrested protesters are “[c]aught in legal proceedings–facing criminal records, legal fees, and court/bail orders barring them from campus either in whole or in part.”



The letter also blamed both schools for supposedly being inconsistent, claiming it is unlikely the institutions would have responded in the same manner had the protesters had other views: “Finally, it is difficult to imagine your institutions taking similar actions with protesters of viewpoints that differ from those protesting the Israel/Gaza conflict.”



The ACLU concluded by urging UNH and Dartmouth to publicly call for the charges to be dropped against the protesters and to “request and support the annulment of arrest/summons records after charges against the protestors are dismissed.”



Campus Reform has contacted Dartmouth University and the University of New Hampshire for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.