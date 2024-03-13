Activists sue Columbia to bring back anti-Semitic student groups

A New York non-profit advocacy group is suing Columbia University to force the school to reinstate two anti-Israel groups.



On Feb. 22, the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) sent a letter to Columbia University stating: “We write to demand reversal of the university’s suspension decision and immediate reinstatement of the student groups [Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace]. If the university is unwilling to reverse its suspension decision and reinstate the groups, the NYCLU is prepared to file a lawsuit to vindicate their rights.”



NYCLU carried out its threat on March 12, announcing its lawsuit in a press release.



The two groups were suspended from Columbia’s campus last November, with the school stating: “This decision was made after the two groups repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events, culminating in an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon that proceeded despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation,” as seen on Campus Reform.



The NYCLU letter alleges that the school’s accusation has “no basis in fact,” and concluded: “If we have not heard from your office by March 1, 2024, we intend to move forward with a lawsuit.”



When reached out to for comment, NYCLU referred Campus Reform to the group’s press release regarding the letter, which contains a quote from NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman: “These student groups were peacefully speaking out on a critical global conflict, only to have Columbia University ignore their own longstanding, existing rules and abruptly suspend the organizations. That’s retaliatory, it’s targeted, and it flies in the face of the free speech principles that institutes of higher learning should be defending.”



The same press release contains a statement from an SJP member at Columbia, Safiya O’Brien, who said: “As students of conscience, we know injustice when we see it. The university’s priorities are not with its student body — certainly not with its Palestinian students and the overwhelming number of those that advocate for them.”



Campus Reform has reached out to Columbia University, Columbia’s Students for Justice in Palestine, and Columbia’s Jewish Voice for Peace for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.