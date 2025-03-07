ADL releases latest Campus Antisemitism Report Card with only eight schools receiving an 'A'

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has launched its 2025 report card to evaluate the current state of anti-Semitism on American college campuses.

On Monday, ADL released its latest version that grades 135 institutions using 30 criteria in the areas of “Administrative Policies,” “Jewish Life on Campus” and “Campus Conduct and Climate Concerns.”

13 schools have a failing grade, including Haverford College, Pomona College, Portland State University and the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Each profile offers a detailed description of the metrics behind each school’s respective grade based upon various factors.

For instance, The New School located in New York City, which received an “F” overall evaluation, still manages a “satisfactory” score for “Jewish Life on Campus.” However, the institution falls “Below Expectations” for “Publicly Disclosed Administrative Actions,” and ranks “High” in regard to “Campus Conduct and Climate Concerns.”

The ADL increased its latest report card total by adding 50 schools from its 2024 evaluation.

The organization cautions against the idea that a high letter grade necessarily translates into a school having no ant-Semitism.

”Letter grades should help students, parents, guidance counselors, admissions consultants, college staff and faculty, concerned alumni, and other interested members of the general public better assess how these schools are performing based on the criteria outlined above and relative to each other,” the ADL notes.

Schools with grades of a “C” or a “D” are also not necessarily fully failing to protect Jewish students, according to the organization.

”[S]ome schools received lower grades relative to others due to the severity and prevalence of incidents on campus, administrative policies notwithstanding,” the ADL writes. “Visitors are encouraged to review each campus profile in full in order to understand where there has been meaningful progress and/or where there is still room for growth.”

Just eight schools earned an “A” evaluation, including: Brandeis University, Brooklyn College, Florida International University, Queens College, Elon University, the University of Alabama, the University of Miami and Vanderbilt University.

Other notable scores include: Dartmouth College (B), New York University (B), Harvard University (C), University of Michigan (C), University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (C), University of California, Berkeley (C), Barnard College (D), Columbia University (D), Yale University (D), Princeton University (D) and Stanford University (D).