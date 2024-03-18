Advocacy group warns Jewish students not to go to Cornell due to Ivy’s atmosphere of anti-Semitism
The group warned that ‘Cornell is not a safe place for Jewish students.’
Cornell experienced several controversies that made the school the target of accusations of anti-Semitism, including an incident in which a teacher seemed to approve of the Oct. 7 massacre.
A New York non-profit recently alerted Jewish students not to enroll in Cornell University due to what it claimed was the Ivy League school’s problem with anti-Semitism.
Alums for Campus Fairness, which calls itself “America’s unified alumni voice on issues of antisemitism, demonization of Israel, and bigotry,” is cautioning Jewish high school students in New York City against considering Cornell as a viable school choice due to numerous anti-Semitic controversies that have occurred at the Ivy League campus, wrote the New York Post.
“Considering Cornell? Cornell is not a safe place for Jewish students,” the nonprofit warned, as the Post reported.
[RELATED: ‘Zionists are not welcomed’– UC Santa Barbara Multicultural Center displays litany of deranged anti-Semitic posters]
The group called on Cornell to officially condemn anti-Semitism and suggested that the school should dismiss Professor Russel Rickford, who praised Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of Jewish Israeli civilians, the Post wrote.
This is not the first time that Cornell found itself stuck in a controversy related to anti-Semitism, as Campus Reform has previously reported.
Earlier this March, Cornell hired a professor, Wunpini F. Mohammed, who has repeatedly posted and shared anti-Semitic posts on X. One post shared by Mohammed claimed that “Israel is a settler-colony on stolen land–-it does not have a ‘right to exist,’” and another stated that “If Jewish folks don’t want to be incorrectly associated with Israel’s barbarism, the answer is to be vehemently anti-Zionist & work to dismantle Israel+Zionism.”
Mohammed also shared a post about Mia Schem, a released Israeli hostage that said she was terrified of being raped by her Hamas captors, stating that “it’s so clear this has the same energy as white women historically falsely accusing Black men of assault. Whatever it takes to demonize Palestinians and continue mass killing them.”
[RELATED: Cops remove anti-Israel students sprawled out on Cornell library floor as others try to study]
A Cornell instructor, Alyiah Gonzales, also canceled her class this January to express support for a “Global Strike for Palestine.” Gonzales had previously written: “Me, personally, I think the f*** a** settler state of Israel and all those complicit in genocide and occupation can rot in the deepest darkest pits of hell,” as reported on The Washington Free Beacon.
Campus Reform has also reported on anti-Semitic incidents in other Ivy League campuses, including a Harvard event this March at which Professor Dalal Saeb Iriqat of the Arab American University Palestine was unapologetic about her previous comments that appeared to support Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre.
Campus Reform has reached out to Cornell University and Alums for Campus Fairness for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.