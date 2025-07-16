After arrest of Chinese researchers, Ed. Dept. now investigating University of Michigan's foreign funding

The University of Michigan is facing a federal investigation after two Chinese researchers with ties to the school were charged in separate biological material smuggling cases.

The Department of Education announced the investigation Tuesday, citing concerns over the university’s foreign funding disclosures and national security risks. Officials say Michigan failed to report foreign gifts and contracts accurately, in violation of federal law.

[RELATED: University of Michigan reviews research protocols after arrests of Chinese nationals linked to bioweapons]

The investigation demands financial records and documentation of international research ties. It follows pressure from congressional Republicans, who argue Chinese partnerships endanger U.S. technology.

Two Chinese researchers’ smuggling cases were cited as precipitating factors for the opening of the investigation.

One suspect was arrested in June after allegedly attempting to smuggle a toxic fungus into the U.S.. Days later, a second Chinese scientist was detained for allegedly shipping biological material to a Michigan lab.

[RELATED: House committee demands colleges cut ties with Chinese government scholarship program]

The investigation demands financial records and documentation of international research ties. It follows pressure from congressional Republicans, who argue Chinese partnerships endanger U.S. technology. In January, Michigan severed ties with a Shanghai university following GOP scrutiny.



Campus Reform reached out to the University of Michigan and the Department of Education for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.