After rejecting a TPUSA chapter, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga reverses course

After initially rejecting a proposal to form a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) has reversed course, approving the conservative student organization following public backlash and national scrutiny.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that UTC students had applied to register a TPUSA chapter, but the SGA denied their request during a vote last week. The vote, however, served only as a recommendation to the administration, not a binding decision.

“The vote serves as a recommendation to the Dean of Students Office, which will make the final decision under university policy and the law,” UTC spokesperson Jay Blackman told the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Blackman added that any organization completing the proper registration process will be recognized by the university. “As with any student group, the university is supporting the students trying to register a Turning Point USA chapter on campus,” he said.

After the student government’s rejection drew widespread criticism online, the university announced that the chapter had been officially approved.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, posted on X that UTC’s initial rejection represented an example of “bias in taxpayer-funded institutions.” Kolvet pointed out that public universities are legally obligated to uphold viewpoint neutrality when considering student organizations.

This decision effectively blocks our students from gaining official recognition on campus. As a result,… https://t.co/P7JJmZLDsg — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 9, 2025

Fox News later confirmed that UTC had overruled the SGA’s recommendation, citing the university’s legal duty to recognize groups that meet registration requirements. The Dean of Students Office approved the TPUSA chapter soon after.

Founded by Charlie Kirk in 2012, TPUSA now boasts more than 1,500 chapters across the country and continues to grow despite frequent clashes with university bureaucracies.

Campus Reform has contacted UTC for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.