Al Gore to keynote UC San Diego graduation

Former Democratic vice president and leading climate change activist Al Gore has been tapped to be a commencement speaker in San Diego, California in June.

The University of California, San Diego has selected former Vice President Al Gore as its 2024 commencement speaker for June 15 at RIMAC Field.

After leaving the vice presidency in 2001, Gore founded the Climate Reality Project, along with various other climate initiatives. Gore has also amassed a net worth of approximately $300 million.

The university said that enhancing “global awareness” regarding climate change is “a commitment UC San Diego shares.”

“[W]e are honored to feature him as our Commencement keynote speaker,” Chancellor Pradeep Khosla told UC San Diego Today.

“Our founder, oceanographer Roger Revelle, whose pioneering research on climate change planted the seeds of activism in Mr. Gore, also formed the foundation for our decades of work in understanding the effects of and finding solutions for climate change as a top-tier research university committed to the greater good,” Khosla added.

Gore’s Climate Reality Project’s mission is to reduce carbon emissions and to “disrupt the systems of white supremacy, privilege, classism, and racism” that have “hindered” previous climate strategies.

The nonprofit also aims to “find solutions to the climate crisis that exemplify and advance real diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice.”

UC San Diego also posted the announcement to its Instagram page on April 25.

“Another corrupt, unethical politician, ‘good’ choice!,” one user commented. “Another political hack indoctrination. Shameful,” another user complained.

In 2020, Gore was scheduled to deliver the spring commencement address at the University of Michigan prior to the event’s postponement due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Campus Reform contacted UC San Diego for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.