Al-Qaeda endorses anti-Israel college protesters, says 'infidel Zionists' should be 'assassinated'

The Al-Qaeda terrorist group has released a statement in support of anti-Israel protesters in the United States.

According to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Long War Journal, Al-Qaeda’s central leadership recently released a statement in support of anti-Israel encampments.

”While we support the assassination of the infidel Zionists and the beheading of them, we also appreciate and value the movement of Western demonstrators and sit-in students from Western universities, who through their sit-ins and protests expressed their rejection of the genocide taking place in Gaza,” the terrorist group wrote in a communique.

Al-Qaeda, according to the report, has realized that anti-Israel protests on American campuses have had a positive impact on their jihad against Israel and Jews.

Hamas has also praised college protesters in the West several times since the terror organization carried out it’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The comments were made in Arabic by senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal on May 18 and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

”We thank the great student flood which emerged from the American, European, and Western universities,” Mashal said. “We have an opportunity to defeat Israel, Allah willing. We have an opportunity to dismantle the Zionist enterprise. We have an opportunity to change the world.”

”And to make Palestine a blessing to mankind, by annihilating the Zionists and their sinful enterprise,” Mashal added.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Jamil Mezher, another terrorist organization, also praised the campus protests in America during a May 14 speech, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

”The university intifada in America and their expansion to universities in Western countries should be a model to be emulated in order to triumph for Palestine and its people,” Mezher said. “The university intifada in America has struck a nerve with the Zionist lobby there. Now, the world is aligning with our people’s cause in ongoing advocacy campaigns and isolating the aggression of the occupation.”