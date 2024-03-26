Alabama governor signs anti-DEI bill into law

Republican Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has signed an anti-DEI bill focused on college campuses into law.

Ivey signed SB129 into law on March 20 and it will take effect on Oct. 1. In a statement, Ivey said the measure supports academic freedom, according to AL.com.

“My Administration has and will continue to value Alabama’s rich diversity, however, I refuse to allow a few bad actors on college campuses – or wherever else for that matter – to go under the acronym of DEI, using taxpayer funds, to push their liberal political movement counter to what the majority of Alabamians believe,” Ivey said. “We have already taken action to prevent this in our K-12 classrooms, and I am pleased to sign SB129 to protect our college campuses. Supporting academic freedom, embracing diversity of cultures and backgrounds and treating people fairly are all key components of what we believe in Alabama, and I am more than confident that will continue.”

The law bans eight “divisive concepts” which fall under the belief that ”any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.”

[RELATED: Alabama students protest against bill that fights DEI and gender insanity: PHOTOS]

Under the bill, any event, training, or class that is based on an individual’s ”race, sex, gender identity, ethnicity, national origin, or sexual orientation.”

Alabama Republican Sen. Will Barfoot, a sponsor of the bill, said in a statement to AL.com that the law would punish educators who intentionally “compel” their students to believe any of the decisive concepts.

University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis St. John IV, as well as presidents of its three campuses, said in a statement that its legal team is reviewing the legislation to determine what actions will need to be taken.

[RELATED: Alabama legislature passes bill banning DEI programs at state universities]

“It is important to note that SB 129 defines divisive concepts and DEI programs in specific terms, and it offers several exceptions for accreditation requirements, academic freedom, medical and mental health care, research, recruiting and outreach, and a host of other areas. Please look to official university communications for guidance as we continue to assess the legislation,” they said in a statement. “We recognize differences strengthen our campuses and help us successfully prepare students to live and work in a global society. We remain committed to recruiting and retaining outstanding students, faculty and staff from all backgrounds, providing open and equal access to resources and opportunities, and equipping all campus community members for success at our universities and beyond.”