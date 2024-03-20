Alabama legislature passes bill banning DEI programs at state universities

The Alabama legislature has passed a bill that would ban Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs at the state’s publicly funded colleges and universities.

As Campus Reform reported, the legislation would prevent any public college in Alabama from sponsoring any DEI program and having an office that promotes DEI programs.

DEI programs are defined in the bill as “Any program, class, training, seminar, or other event where attendance is based on an individual’s race, sex, gender identity, ethnicity, national origin, or sexual orientation, or that otherwise violates this act.”

The bill would also ban schools from forcing students and other individuals to “personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to a divisive concept,” as well as a ban on any program teaching a “divisive concept.”

The bill outlines specific “divisive concepts,’ including “That any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior,” and “That, by virtue of an individual’s race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin, the individual is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously.”

”That meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist,” is also denoted as a ‘divisive concept.’

The bill was delivered to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday, where it awaits her signature.

According to AL.com, at least $16 million has been spent on DEI efforts by eight public colleges.

Republican State Rep. Ed Oliver, who sponsored the bill said that DEI efforts attempt to “deepen divisions, set up race-exclusionary programs and indoctrinate students into a far-left political ideology,” according to Fox News.











