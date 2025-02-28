Alfred University faces civil rights complaint over race-based arts program

A civil rights complaint has been filed against Alfred University in upstate New York over its BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Summer Arts Residency Program, which has been accused of excluding white students.

The complaint, submitted by the Equal Protection Project (EPP) on Feb. 12, alleges that the program violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination at institutions receiving federal funding.

According to the complaint, Alfred openly restricts eligibility for the summer arts program to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) applicants, explicitly barring white students from participation.

“Accordingly, we respectfully ask that the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights promptly open a formal investigation, impose such remedial relief as the law permits for the benefit of those who have been illegally excluded from Alfred’s Summer Arts BIPOC Residency program based on discriminatory criteria, and ensure that all ongoing and future programs at Alfred comports with the federal civil rights laws,” the complaint states.

William Jacobson, founder of EPP and a Cornell Law professor, argues that such race-based policies have no place in American higher education and are both legally and ethically indefensible.

“Racial and ethnic discrimination is wrong and unlawful no matter which race or ethnicity is targeted or benefits” Jacobson writes.

This case follows a national trend of universities implementing race-based programs under the banner of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), many of which have faced legal challenges and public scrutiny.

The EPP complaint also likens Alfred University’s residency program to other race-exclusive initiatives that have been struck down in court, suggesting that the university could face legal consequences if the program is not revised.

The lawsuit comes amid the Trump administration’s efforts to combat DEI in higher education.

On his first day returning to office, President Trump signed an executive order on “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing,” which blames the Biden administration for imposing “forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs.”

Campus Reform reached out to William Jacobson and Alfred University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.