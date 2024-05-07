Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

'ALL THESE IDIOTS GET ADMITTED': Alan Dershowitz on student protesters: WATCH

'All these idiots get admitted just because of their ethnicity or their race, or their gender. And then they become gender warriors,' Dershowitz told Campus Reform.

Trending
1
Theology prof: 'Dear God, please help me to hate White people'

By Ben Zeisloft  

2
Jewish ASU frat boys speak out after viral video shows them helping cops throw away Gaza Glampers' tents: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

By Michael Duke 

3
Columbia Law National Lawyers Guild says Jewish students blocking divestment are threatening 'everyone's safety'

By Adam Sabes 

4
UCSC pro-Hamas occupiers demand school cut ties with Hillel

By Adam Sabes 

5
TRASH: Humboldt campus occupiers left 8,000 LBS of debris, university says

By Adam Sabes 

6
Dershowitz offers pro bono lawsuit against pro-Hamas protesters and 'everybody involved in hurting Jews'

By Campus Reform 

Nicholas Giordano | Professor, Suffolk Community College
May 7, 2024, 7:00 am ET


Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nick Giordano engages in a candid conversation with Professor Alan Dershowitz as they delve into the turmoil unfolding across college campuses nationwide, especially within the esteemed ‘Ivy League’ institutions. Rather than nurturing the next generation of leaders, these campuses have regrettably evolved into hubs of radical indoctrination that perpetuate anti-Americanism and antisemitism. Professor Dershowitz, acclaimed author of War Against the Jews, articulates the urgent need for accountability among college administrators and faculty members, who have enabled this chaos by their inaction, and in some cases encouragement. 

Students, especially Jews, have been subjected to harassment, threats, and even physical assault, and bear the brunt of the radcial extremist movement that has swept college campuses.

Professor Dershowitz advocates for decisive action. He explains how the withholding of funding under Title 6 and urging the donor community to withhold contributions until substantive reforms are enacted can potentially lead to much needed reforms. He emphasizes the need for these institutions to return to an environment conducive to robust intellectual discourse and critical thinking in a quest to reclaim higher education’s fundamental purpose.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this