Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

American University puts Students for Justice in Palestine on probation

​American University put its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter on disciplinary probation after the group allegedly violated university policy.

Trending
1
CUNY prof says O.J. Simpson was guilty, but his acquittal was 'necessary' in a 'racist legal system'

By Michael Duke 

2
Cornell West’s running mate is the prof who said it feels 'slightly racist' to be a Taylor Swift fan or have 'too many' American flags

By Campus Reform 

3
Expelled male student sues college for faulty rape trial

By Gabby Orr 

4
Jordan Peterson loses court battle over mandatory social media training

By Adam Sabes 

5
LET'S TRY AGAIN: Ann Coulter returns to Cornell. Provost tells students they have to let her speak this time.

By Celine Ryan Ciccio 

6
Woke Stanford 'math equity' professor under scrutiny for alleged 'reckless disregard of accuracy' in research

By Patrick  McDonald '26

April 16, 2024, 10:06 am ET

American University put its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter on disciplinary probation after the group allegedly violated a university policy.

According to the Eagle Online, the SJP chapter held a silent indoor walkout during a Feb. 8 protest.

The outlet reported that American University banned indoor protests in an update to its speech and expression policies, which was announced to the campus community in a Jan. 25 email.

The protest in question included 30 individuals who silently walked through two university buildings while displaying signs that called on administrators to end their support of Israel.

[RELATED: UCSD students hold ‘Vigil for Palestine’ to ‘Honor Our Martyrs’]

According to the report, protesters broke their silence outside of a campus building and called on the university to “divest from any programs or funding related to Israel.”

The SJP chapter said in an Instagram post “This probation is intended to silence Palestinian voices on campus, as well as appeal to Zionist donors and influence.”

“We will continue to hold our administration accountable for their shameful actions, to protect all marginalized students including Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim students when our own leadership won’t, and to advocate for Palestinian freedom,” the group wrote. “Our fight for Palestinian liberation will never falter, especially with the university’s weak and disgraceful intimidation tactics.”

[RELATED: UC San Diego student gov passes anti-Israel resolution following massive rally of anti-Semites on campus]

The American University Student Government held a silent protest against the policy change during a welcome reception on Wednesday for the university’s incoming president, Jonathan Alger.

The protest was held two days after the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter was placed on probation.

Share this article

More articles like this