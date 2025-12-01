Americans overwhelmingly oppose ideological teaching in higher ed: SURVEY

Most Americans say colleges should prioritize critical thinking and citizenship over political activism and ideological teaching, according to a new poll from Vanderbilt University.

The survey of 1,033 U.S. adults, conducted Nov. 7-10, found that 90 percent believe developing the “ability to think more logically” is very or most important for a college education.

Fewer Americans support colleges getting involved in politics. Just 28 percent said universities should engage in broader political debates.

Additionally, 85 percent said colleges should help students “get along with and understand people,” and 80 percent supported strengthening students’ ability to be a “more useful citizen.”

38 percent said schools should stay neutral on all political and social issues, and 34% said institutions should only comment when issues affect their ability to educate or conduct research.

The poll also found broad opposition to government interference in education. 66 percent rejected legislative control over how U.S. history is taught.

74 percent opposed state influence on gender identity and sexual orientation instruction, and 65 percent said the federal government should not direct how professors teach.

Despite support for academic freedom, the results showed skepticism toward progressive curriculum mandates.

Seventy-two percent said colleges should offer courses on the history of slavery, but only 37 percent supported requiring classes on gender identity, sexual orientation, and same-sex marriage—one of the largest gaps in the findings.

These numbers come amid growing public frustration with the ideological focus of many college programs.

Campus Reform reached out to Vanderbilt University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.