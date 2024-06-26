Amnesty International paying $30 per hour to advocate for ceasefire in Israel and Hamas war

Amnesty International is paying protesters who advocate for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas up to $30 per hour, according to a job listing.

DVCanvass, a nonprofit, made the Seattle job listing in early June for Amnesty International in early June, which states “We are demanding that Congress and the Biden administration call for an immediate ceasefire to end civilian suffering.”

”Amnesty International is a renowned nonprofit fighting urgent human rights abuses worldwide. DVCanvass is a face-to-face fundraising agency teaming up with Amnesty International. Together, we are campaigning to protect human rights everywhere,” it added.

Field organizers and canvassers will receive between $20-30 per hour, with the potential of earning $1,000 monthly bonuses.

[RELATED: Meet the Florida State University students arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest]

Amnesty International’s website states it has chapters at across 600 colleges and high schools across America.