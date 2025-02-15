ANALYSIS: Georgetown Professor says leftists are seeking therapy after Trump victory

A Georgetown University psychology professor says she’s seen an uptick in leftist patients seeking therapy because they are experiencing anxiety from how fast the Trump administration is getting things done.

Trump 2.0’s rapid-fire agenda is giving the Left a mental concussion.

”There is an element of chaos right now. A sense of not knowing what’s coming and not being able to control what’s coming is really hard on the stress response,” Andrea Bonior, a Georgetown University psychology professor who sees patients in the D.C. area, told Axios.

America’s colleges and universities have had a steady hand in creating this mental health epidemic of hypersensitivity by coddling students, producing a generation dependent on ‘self-care’ if their worldview is challenged.

Welcome to the real world, college grads. It’s not a safe space.

Within just a few weeks, President Trump has signed more than 75 executive orders, rooting DEI out of the federal government, declaring biological reality, and deporting hundreds of violent criminal illegal aliens. Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has taken a meat cleaver to federal bureaucracy, cutting back over a billion dollars in waste, fraud, and abuse. Between his meetings with foreign leaders, Trump has imposed tariffs on U.S. trading partners, declassified government documents, restored women’s sports… the list goes on.

An intense shift from President Biden’s 8 p.m. bedtime.

It’s astounding that leftists are stressed from Trump taking too many actions when the rest of America was stressed the last four years because of Joe Biden’s lack of action.

Flashback to election day, Campus Reform reported that Georgetown University was among the list of elite universities offering ‘self-care initiatives’ to students anxious over the prospect of the Trump adminstration returning to the Oval Office.

Georgetown students enjoyed milk, cookies, Legos and coloring books. Harvard and Princeton canceled classes. The University of Oregon offered therapy ducks and Dartmouth offered listening circles and safe spaces.

Sounds a lot more like daycare than rigorous academic institutions.

With cushy treatment and ‘self-care,’ universities are indulging in my generation’s childish fragility. Universities have created a generation that is clearly not ready to face reality and feels traumatized when they don’t get the results they want.

And let me be clear – it’s not helping us.

A study from Boston University found that the majority of college students have at least one mental illness.

In the real world, life is full of hard work, hurt feelings, sadness, and tragedy. Generations before us faced obstacles and opposition head on, but my generation has been taught that it’s okay to cower to our feelings. Universities that accommodate my generation’s hypersensitivity are damaging both individuals and society.

Our great-grandfathers fought in WW2, they didn’t get coloring books and milk and cookies.

They sure didn’t pay money to sit on a couch and tell a therapist they’re upset because the president is taking criminals out of their communities, keeping men off women’s sports teams, and trying to make it easier to buy bacon at the grocery store.

I want to make my message of concern clear.

At Campus Reform, we’ve reported the mental health crisis facing America’s youth, and over the past year, this country has seen the dangers of mental illness in young people intertwined with a political agenda.

In December, Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione allegedly shot and killed United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione, a self-described climate change activist and anti-Capitalist, wrote a manifesto against the healthcare industry and corporate America before the killing.

The young man’s mental state and political extremism led him to egregious violence.

Alarmingly, a survey showed that almost half of college students approved of the cold-blood murder for the leftist cause. Leftist professors took to social media to share their enthusiasm over the killing.

Milk, cookies, and safe spaces have created a generation that believes violence is justified if their leftist worldview is challenged.

Similarly, last July, America watched in horror as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate President Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

Sources say Crooks was battling a depressive disorder, and with a strong political motive and an AR-15 style rifle, Crooks showed America the dangers of mental health issues intertwined with political ideology.

While these are extreme examples, they are a frightening escalation of this trend and highlight a generation seemingly unable to cope with opposing viewpoints or political shifts without experiencing significant mental distress.

The inability to handle the realities of a challenging world, fostered by university coddling, ultimately weakens individuals and society, making members of my generation prone to more extreme reactions when their worldviews are challenged.

Universities must stop coddling students and start preparing them for the real world before more political division results in further mental health crises and extremist behavior.

