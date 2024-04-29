ANARCHY: Uncontrollable Yale occupation organizers ask reporters to leave encampment

Opinion
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
April 29, 2024, 8:35 am ET

Anti-Israel protesters occupying an area of Yale University asked reporters from the student newspaper to leave the encampment on Saturday.

According to the Yale Daily News, organizers for the anti-Israel tent occupation asked reporters to leave the encampment, citing the need to “make sure everyone is here because they believe in divestment and they believe in Palestinian liberation.”

The reporters didn’t leave and remained at the site of the occupation, according to the report.

Protesters at the encampment painted signs on Saturday reading “GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA.”

[RELATED: Yale anti-Israel campus occupation organizers ask reporters to leave encampment]

Yale College Dean Pericles Lewis gave a letter to marshals at the protest, which stated that continued occupation of the campus area would lead to disciplinary actions.

“Students who continue to occupy Cross Campus without regard for university policies risk University discipline and arrest or re-arrest,” Lewis wrote. 

Lewis told protesters that their occupation “impedes” students’ ability to study for upcoming finals.

[RELATED: GLAMPING FOR GAZA: Terrorist-loving GWU students ‘honor’ Hamas ‘martyrs’ and call to ‘globalize the Intifada’: WATCH]

As Campus Reform previously reported, over 40 Yale students were arrested on April 22 after an anti-Israel occupation was formed on campus.


