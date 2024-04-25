ANOTHER terrorist organization praises American college students for 'igniting an intifada'

Another Palestinian terrorist organization praised American college students for running anti-Israel occupations on their own college campuses.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which is designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization, released a statement on Telegram on Thursday praising American college students for their recent anti-Israel activism.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine called on students at Palestinian and Arab universities to “rise up for Gaza and to condemn the ongoing zionist genocide waged against it.”

”The Front emphasized that Palestinian and Arab universities must take the initiative and break the barrier of silence, following the example of American universities which have ignited an intifada within the campus for the victory of the blood of our Palestinian people, and in rejection of the continuing American support for the zionist entity, which has amazed the entire world and shocked the American administration and the occupation,” the terror organization wrote in a statement. “The Front stressed that students always form the advanced vanguard capable of influencing and bringing change, and who can express the pulse of the masses and attract with them all components of society to pressure for stopping the genocide on the Gaza Strip and for everyone to take their responsibilities.”

[RELATED: Hamas releases statement in support of campus occupation camps across US: ‘Leaders of the future’]

”Thus, they must quickly initiate transforming the universities into an arena for open strikes, sit-ins, and gatherings, and consider them as advanced points for the popular Palestinian and Arab movement that must invade squares and fields,” the group added.

In the statement, the terror group wrote that Palestinian students at universities in the West Bank “have a compounded responsibility in working to change the reality of the West Bank and to move from the universities to the squares of confrontation and open clash with the occupation, and to expand the popular movement and demonstrations supporting Gaza and condemning the aggression of the occupation in every village, city, and camp in the occupied West Bank.”

On Wednesday, as reported by Campus Reform, the Hamas terror group expressed support for the encampments as well.

[RELATED: Here is a list of anti-Israel occupation camps that have replicated Columbia’s]

Senior Hamas member Izzat al-Risheq made the post on his Telegram channel yesterday, according to Joe Truzman, a senior research analyst for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Campus Reform has verified the statement’s authenticity.

In the statement, al-Risheq called out ”neo-Nazi Zionists” and said the Biden administration “will pay sooner or later” for supporting Israel.



