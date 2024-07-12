Another UCLA student sues school over handling of pro-Hamas encampment

A student at the University of California, Los Angeles has filed a lawsuit against the school for not acting sooner to disband the anti-Israel encampment on campus, which he claims ultimately led to him being assaulted at the school.

Milagro Jones’ lawsuit challenges the university administration’s apparent inaction under state-level California civil rights law, and accuses university officials of allowing harassment and intimidation against minorities.

“I was stopped by masked, anti-Israel protesters who mistook me for someone of Jewish background,” Jones told Fox News in May. “They said I was an Israeli agitator. They physically assaulted me on Friday. The last time that I was on campus, they actually punched my brother in the head. They reached into their hoodie pocket and claimed that they had a weapon.”

“They assaulted me with open arms, bodychecked me with their bodies. They linked their arms together, pushed, shoved, and got in my space,” Jones alleged. “It definitely did not start off as peaceful. From the very first day the encampment was set up, they had a system where, in order to enter you had to have stickers, stamps, or someone to vouch for you… and they determined it all just by looking at you, at your face.”

“They discriminated against me, and I wasn’t even Jewish,” Jones added. “They decided just by looking at me that I looked Jewish.”

Jones, who graduated this year, was an English major at UCLA and took part in a research fellowship on campus.

“I just wanted to free my campus from these people,” Jones told Fox News. “I wanted to give my other students an opportunity to be able to access the campus without segregation, without people telling us that we can’t go to the library, and I just want to see a safe, beautiful campus where we can all learn, and we can all come together for positivity, for education.”

On June 5, three Jewish UCLA students sued the university for not shutting down pro-Palestinian encampments, alleging discrimination against Jews.

In that suit, the students claimed that UCLA, “once considered among the most prestigious public institutions in the world, has deteriorated into a hotbed of antisemitism.”

Campus Reform has contacted UCLA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.