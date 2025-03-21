Anti-Israel activists invade building at UCLA, interrupt Board of Regents meeting

Screenshot taken from Steve McGuire's X account.

Anti-Israel activists at the University of California, Los Angeles, have taken over a campus building during a protest that interrupted a meeting of the school’s Board of Regents.

The demonstrators can be seen in videos posted to X on Wednesday by Steve McGuire, Paul & Karen Levy Fellow in Campus Freedom at the American Council of Trustees and Alumni.

BREAKING: Anti-Israel protestors at UCLA have disrupted a regents meeting and occupied a building. pic.twitter.com/rOpu76Eb2T — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 19, 2025

The footage shows keffiyeh-clad protesters inside and outside of the building banging drums and chanting “Disclose, divest, we will not stop we will not rest.”

The protester filming the incident said: “We remain clear in our demands: We will not compromise and we will not negotiate, ever, until the UC regents meet our demands to meet with us publicly.”

[RELATED: Trump administration strips millions more from Columbia University over anti-Semitism]

Another video shows demonstrators inside of the building, interrupting the board meeting by holding signs and chanting “Shame on UC, shame, shame.”

The anti-Israel activists also held signs outside of the building with messages such as “Free Gaza” and “Don’t look away, keep your eyes on Palestine.”

The protest came after the Department of Justice filed a statement of interest on Tuesday in a lawsuit against the University of California over the school’s alleged enabling of anti-Semitic protesters in 2024 who discriminated against Jewish students.

Leo Terrell, a leading member of the Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, said: “The President, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the Task Force know that every student must be free to attend school without being discriminated against on the basis of their race, religion or national origin . . . The Department of Justice is working to combat antisemitism using all of the tools at our disposal.”

[RELATED: Anti-Israel activists vandalize home of Columbia president]

UCLA’s anti-Semitism task force published a report on Oct. 16 blaming the school for taking no effective action to defend Jewish students during the anti-Israel campus protests, finding that “a substantial number of blatant antisemitic and anti-Israeli events and behaviors occurred at UCLA post-October 7, 2023.”

The university also removed campus police chief John Thomas on Dec. 10 over his ineffective response to disruptive protestors.

Following the protests at UCLA and other University of California campuses, the UC system President Michael V. Drake ordered each school leader under the UC system to enforce school policy banning encampments and other disruptive activity.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of California, Los Angeles, for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.