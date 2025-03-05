Opinion
Campuses
Anti-Israel Barnard College students occupy library, declare it a 'liberated zone'

Anti-Israel activists began occupying the Milstein Library at Barnard College on Wednesday afternoon in New York City.

In addition to demanding that the college divest from Israel, protesters called for the reinstatement of expelled anti-Israel students.

March 5, 2025, 5:10 pm ET

Anti-Israel activists began occupying the Milstein Library at Barnard College on Wednesday afternoon in New York City.

In footage of the protest posted to X, crowds of activists are seen entering and immediately chanting, “Free, free, Palestine.” Masked demonstrators soon began banging drums and joining in the chants.

[RELATED: Barnard College professor expresses support for anti-Israel activists who attacked and hospitalized school worker]

Another clip shows the mostly masked demonstrators warning the school that it “cannot hide,” and that it is guilty of supporting “genocide.” Activists also chanted, “DISCLOSE! DIVEST! WE WILL NOT STOP WE WILL NOT REST!”

The activists also took specific aim at certain university officials.

A “Wanted” poster has been placed for Barnard Vice President Leslie Grinage for the “WRONGFUL EXPULSION OF PRO-PALESTINIAN STUDENTS.” 

Another masked demonstrator has been shown holding up a puppet intended to represent Barnard President Laura Ann Rosenbury.

According to the X account, Unity of Fields, the demonstrators are calling the library the “Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya Liberated Zone.” The account writes that he has assisted patients during the “genocide” and that he “was kidnapped by the IOF in December 2024 and remains in a detention center where he is being tortured.”

Columbia University, closely affiliated with Barnard, sent out a statement shortly after the protest broke out.

”The disruption of academic activities is not acceptable conduct,” the school writes. “We are committed to supporting our Columbia student body and our campus community during this challenging time.

[RELATED: Anti-Israel activists storm and occupy Barnard College building after school expels students who invaded class on Israel]

The Columbia University Apartheid Divest group took to Instagram to promote the protest as it began.

”NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE WAS A PROMISE!,” the post reads. “Despite Barnard militarizing campus and inviting NYPD to patrol our academic buildings, we have successfully relaunched our sit-in against the expulsions!”

”Today, we are here to demand Dean Grinage REINSTATE THE EXPELLED STUDENTS IMMEDIATELY,” it continues. “We are here today in honor of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and all Palestinians under zionist occupation and genocide.”

