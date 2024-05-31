Anti-Israel CUNY protesters target Jewish student organization: 'Hillel go to hell'

IG: @NIONCUNY

Anti-Israel protesters at the City University of New York are targeting Hillel and demanding administrators end its relationship with them.

The organizations, which include Baruch Students for Justice in Palestine, the CUNY Gaza Solidarity Encampment, NYC Revolutionary Youth, CUNY for Palestine, and the Fashion Institute of Technology Students for Justice in Palestine are planning a protest at Baruch College on June 5, which is part of the CUNY system.

”NO FASCISTS ON CAMPUS! RALLY AGAINST HILLEL AND TO UPHOLD THE 5 DEMANDS!” an Instagram post for the protest states.

”It’s our right to rebel. Hillel go to H--l,” the poster reads.

[RELATED: UCSC pro-Hamas occupiers demand school cut ties with Hillel]

The groups stated that Hillel at several New York colleges went to Israel in January and fed nearly 18,000 members of the Israeli Defence Forces.

As part of the demands to administrators, the groups called on CUNY to end its partnership with Hillel International.

Other pro-Palestine groups have also called on their schools to end relationships with Hillel.

At Drexel University, the Drexel Palestine Coalition demanded that administrators terminate the university’s Hillel chapter, which it describes as a “global zionist campus organization.”

It also called on administrators to terminate Drexel Chabad, “due to welcoming an ex-IOF soldier.”

Similarly, Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of California, Santa Cruz demanded that cut ties with “all zionist institutions,” including Hillel International, which operates individual Hillel chapters at 850 colleges around the world.

[RELATED: Drexel students demand administrators remove Jewish student groups from campus]

An individual commented on the post, asking why they’re calling on the university to remove Hillel from campus.

The SJP chapter attempted to clarify, stating “We’re talking about the Hillel international partnership which explicitly states the school cannot support BDS. The partnership also promotes academic censorship and censorship of free speech.”

However, the user responded: “without affiliating with Hillel International, there would be no Hillel chapter at UCSC.”

Hillel responded to the demand in a post on Instagram, stating “we are deeply concerned that the protestors’ demands include a UC-wide boycott of organizations that support Jewish studies, Jewish life, and address campus climate and antisemitism.”

A UC Santa Cruz spokesman pointed Campus Reform to a statement from the university in support of Hillel.