Anti-Israel faculty groups blamed for surge in campus anti-Semitism

Jewish faculty across U.S. campuses are still facing escalating hostility and isolation in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks against Israel, according to a new report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Academic Engagement Network (AEN).

The survey of 209 Jewish professors found that anti-Semitism on campuses is not only student-driven, but often originates with faculty, staff, and organized campus groups.

More than 73 percent of respondents said they observed anti-Jewish activity or remarks from colleagues or administrators, while 44 percent reported the presence of Faculty for Justice in Palestine (FJP) chapters on their campuses.

These groups were overwhelmingly associated with anti-Israel demonstrations, divestment campaigns, and programming critical of Israel.

“FJP have had many events on my campus which were billed as being anti-Zionist but truly were antisemitic,” one professor explained. “They posted tropes about Jews and Israel that were clearly antisemitic. Administration has been notified multiple times and sometimes say the right things, but the events/incidents continue without consequences to FJP.”

Faculty described being boycotted, smeared, or even doxxed, often resulting in canceled talks, denied opportunities, and professional isolation. Over half said universities avoided co-sponsoring events with Jewish or pro-Israel groups, and nearly a third reported blocked partnerships with Israeli institutions.

Support from universities and professional associations was described as largely absent: 53 percent of respondents said their institutions were unhelpful, while more than 77 percent rated association responses negatively.

The report warns of severe personal and professional tolls, including deteriorating mental health, self-censorship, and safety fears.

Last year, a report by the AMCHA Initiative found that universities with FJP groups were more likely to experience anti-Semitic incidents, including violence against Jewish students, and documented their role in promoting academic boycotts.

“[T]he presence of FJP chapters correlates strongly with the rise of violent antisemitic behavior on campuses, including physical assaults and death threats,” the report explained.

Following the report, professors at George Washington University announced in an op-ed that they had formed a Faculty for Justice in Palestine chapter, condemning U.S. policy, criticizing university leadership, and expressing solidarity with anti-Israel student activists.

Overall, a Hillel International study released July 17 found that anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses reached an all-time high of 2,334 in the 2024–2025 school year, marking a ten-fold increase from just two years earlier.

Campus Reform has contacted the Anti-Defamation League for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.