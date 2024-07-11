Anti-Israel group calls NYU cease and desist letter over logo usage a form of 'intimidation'

A New York City anti-Israel group has called out New York University for demanding that it not use the NYU Langone Health logo in its anti-Israel posts.

In a June 13 post to Instagram, the New York Healthcare Workers for Palestine shared an email seemingly from the NYU Langone social media team asking the group to stop using a copyrighted NYU logo in online messages.

The email, which was addressed to the “Healthcare Workers for Palestine,” read: “We take issue with your use of NYU Langone’s logo unlawfully and without permission in this social media post. This incorrectly implies that we are supporting these activities when we are not.”

The email continued by notifying the anti-Israel organization that it must take immediate action for not replying to a direct message sent through Instagram.

Healthcare Workers for Palestine also included a screenshot of the direct message on Instagram from the NYU Langone social media account in which it threatened to take “appropriate action” if the use of the logo was not removed from the account.

In the caption for the post, the Healthcare Workers for Palestine took issue with NYU Langone for calling out their allegedly illegal use of the medical center’s logo, saying: “NYU would rather scream and cry in our DMs than address the zionist material harm their institution causes here and abroad.”

The Healthcare Workers for Palestine also claimed that NYU Langone’s demand for the logo to stop being used was due to pro-Palestinian groups calling out the school’s “Complicity in genocide.”

“Our post exposed NYU Langone’s active participation in israeli [sic] apartheid, including running an academic center in occupied Yafa (’Tel Aviv’) that excludes Palestinian students and faculty, collaborating with the Technion-israel [sic] Institute of Technology, an institution which develops weapons tested on Palestinians, and fostering a McCarthy-like work environment that facilitates the doxxing of pro-Palestinian employees through supporting Zionist doxxing campaigns that misconstrue social media posts highlighting the genocide,” the group wrote.

The group also claimed that “NYUL is more outraged by our use of their logo than by the damning evidence of their support for Zionism and complicity. NYU took more steps to contact us about the logo use than to support Palestinians and their allies at this institution.”

“NYU Langone’s threats were empty and we deliberately ignored them,” Healthcare Workers for Palestine added. “Their attempt at intimidation is embarrassing, as our use was entirely lawful–a fact they clearly knew, or they would have followed up. Their failure to dispute any points in our post further demonstrates their complicity and indifference.”

Campus Reform has contacted NYU Langone for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.