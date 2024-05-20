Opinion
Anti-Israel professors not happy about Biden's Commencement speech invite

The president’s planned appearance provoked opposition from some professors at the HBCU who disagree with Biden’s support for Israel in the midst of its war on the terror group, Hamas.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) previously spoke at Morehouse, where he said the U.S. suffers from what he termed ‘COVID-1619.’

Joshua Odutola '23 | Georgia Correspondent
May 20, 2024, 6:01 am ET

Morehouse College, an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in Atlanta, Georgia, will host President Joe Biden as the keynote speaker for its commencement ceremony Sunday, despite opposition from anti-Israel professors. 

“President Biden’s speech will culminate a week of undergraduate and alumni reunion events, celebrating the class of 2024 as well as milestone alumni anniversaries, including Academy Award-winning director and producer Spike Lee ‘79; human rights activist Martin Luther King III ’79,” and others, Morehouse announced. 

[RELATED: Duke University anti-Israel students walk out on Jerry Seinfeld graduation speech]

The college will also be granting Biden an honorary doctorate for the occasion. 

In 2021, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) spoke to graduating medical students at Morehouse, saying: “May this be the class that is going to keep fighting to reverse and dismantle the disparities in our healthcare system born out of deeply rooted systemic racism. Go forth. Don’t just how to make our way out of COVID-19, teach us how to make our way out of COVID-1619.”

Not everyone at Morehouse is happy with Biden’s appearance. 

Certain faculty members have expressed their opposition to Biden delivering the keynote address due to the president’s support for Israel during its counterattack against Hamas following the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 massacre. 

“[T]he Biden administration has had a hand in seven months of death and destruction in ways that we don’t condone or support,” said one professor. 

[RELATED: Keffiyeh-wearing Columbia student rips diploma on stage during graduation ceremony]

Morehouse did not withdraw the invitation to Biden, despite the opposition. 

Campus Reform reached out to Morehouse College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

