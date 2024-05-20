Anti-Israel professors not happy about Biden's Commencement speech invite

Morehouse College, an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in Atlanta, Georgia, will host President Joe Biden as the keynote speaker for its commencement ceremony Sunday, despite opposition from anti-Israel professors.

“President Biden’s speech will culminate a week of undergraduate and alumni reunion events, celebrating the class of 2024 as well as milestone alumni anniversaries, including Academy Award-winning director and producer Spike Lee ‘79; human rights activist Martin Luther King III ’79,” and others, Morehouse announced.



The college will also be granting Biden an honorary doctorate for the occasion.



In 2021, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) spoke to graduating medical students at Morehouse, saying: “May this be the class that is going to keep fighting to reverse and dismantle the disparities in our healthcare system born out of deeply rooted systemic racism. Go forth. Don’t just how to make our way out of COVID-19, teach us how to make our way out of COVID-1619.”



Not everyone at Morehouse is happy with Biden’s appearance.



Certain faculty members have expressed their opposition to Biden delivering the keynote address due to the president’s support for Israel during its counterattack against Hamas following the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 massacre.



“[T]he Biden administration has had a hand in seven months of death and destruction in ways that we don’t condone or support,” said one professor.



Morehouse did not withdraw the invitation to Biden, despite the opposition.



