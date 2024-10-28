Anti-Israel protesters arrested at Dartmouth College event featuring Sen. Fetterman

Credit: PA Governor Tom Wolf

Two anti-Israel protesters were arrested at a Dartmouth College event that featured Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.).

According to The Dartmouth, the individuals were arrested during an Oct. 23 event that included Fetterman as part of the Rockefeller Center for Public Policy’s 2024 Election Speaker Series.

Greyson Xiao, a Dartmouth College student and Emma Herndon, a college employee were both arrested.

Xiao and Herndon both stood up and chanted “Fetterman, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” while holding a Palestinian flag about 26 minutes into the event.

After one minute of chanting, Hanover Police arrested the individuals.

In a separate incident during the event, three other protesters also made chants of “There are children dying,” “Their blood is on your hands” and “Think of your children.” They weren’t arrested since they left the room after being asked to, according to a college official.

Jana Barnello, a Dartmouth spokesperson, told the outlet that a college employee told the protesters “multiple times to either stop the interruption and remain at the event, or leave so that it could continue.”

“When attempts to resolve the situation were unsuccessful, the Hanover Police Department — which was already on site for the event with a sitting U.S. senator — decided to remove the two individuals from the event,” Barnello said.

Fetterman attempted to address the protesters and stated: “I wish I could talk to them.”

“I would say, ‘You may not believe this, or even care, but I am very pro-Palestinian, no different from you in some sense. I grieve the tragedy and the death and the misery.’”



