Anti-Israel protesters get charges dropped despite state AG admitting sufficient evidence to convict

Michigan prosecutors recently dropped charges against pro-Palestine student activists that are connected to an anti-Israel encampment erected at the University of Michigan last spring.

Seven individuals had the charges against them dropped, as noted by The Washington Free Beacon. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel stated that prosecutors have been criticized by members of the public for bringing the charges, according to The Times of Israel.

Nessel admitted that “based on the evidence, a reasonable jury would find the defendants guilty of the crimes alleged” but said that pursuing the charges is not a “prudent use” of resources.

“Baseless and absurd allegations of bias have only furthered this divide,” Nessel stated, adding that “distractions and ongoing delays have created a circus-like atmosphere.”

The move to drop the charges surprised defense lawyers, who were prepared to continue arguing the case, according to the Detroit Free Press.

A defense attorney for the protesters, Amir Makled, said that the group has sent a “message” that “public pressure” can force the hand of government officials. “We sent a clear message to both Lansing and to Washington, that the people still rule, and that public pressure compels the rule of law to be upheld,” Makled asserted.

In 2022, Nessel supported a “drag queen for every school,” as noted by The Washington Free Beacon.

Campus Reform previously reported that, in April, Michigan suspended pro-Palestine students from their campus jobs due to their activism in anti-Israel demonstrations.

“During a private event, protesters interfered with law enforcement’s ability to provide invitees safe and secure entry and exit from the premises,” a letter sent from the administration to the students explains.

“Despite law enforcement presence at the doors and around the building, and repeated instructions to refrain from obstructing their efforts, it appears that you did not comply and you interfered with law enforcement actions, including pushing back against law enforcement,” the letter continued.

In March, Michigan student activists desecrated a memorial to a Jewish family killed by Hamas militants in the course of the fighting in Gaza.

That same month, other pro-Palestine demonstrators vandalized the home of a provost, spraying slogans including, “Free Palestine,” “Divest” and “No Honor in Genocide.”

Michigan Board of Regents Vice Chair Mark Bernstein condemned the vandalism, calling it “an assault on the fundamental values” of the institution. “We have failed as an educational institution when these criminal acts replace responsible advocacy,” Bernstein added.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Michigan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.