Anti-Israel protesters indicted for November vandalism at Case Western Reserve University

Nearly a dozen pro-Palestine protesters were recently indicted for vandalism at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in Cleveland that was committed during an anti-Israel demonstration in November.

The 11 activists were charged with felonies on Wednesday, as reported by Cleveland Scene. Allegedly, the demonstrators trespassed on CWRU’s campus and caused around $400,000 in damages.

[RELATED: Columbia denounces astronomy syllabus for accusing Israel of ‘genocide’ and pushing pro-Palestine activism]

“This week, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office indicted 11 individuals—including five not affiliated with Case Western Reserve University—in connection with the vandalism of buildings, structures and artwork across our campus overnight on Nov. 8,” a statement from the university to Campus Reform reads.

“We appreciate the efforts of local authorities and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office for their work on this matter,” the statement continues. “As the individuals have now been formally charged, the university is unable to provide further comment.”

The activists’ ages range from 20-25 years old, according to Fox 8; they have been charged with vandalism and breaking and entering.

“Peaceful protests are a fundamental cornerstone of our democracy,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley has said. “When demonstrators cross over the line and commit criminal acts, it is our responsibility to hold those individuals accountable.”

In a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, CWRU’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine critiqued the indictment and urged students to support Palestine.

“STOP THE WITCH HUNT!” the post begins. “We stand with the 11 individuals and demand that the administration drop the charges.”

“Please help support the students by showing solidarity with your keffiyehs tomorrow and donating to their legal funds,” the post concludes.

[RELATED: House Committee on Education and the Workforce requests Columbia provide documents over anti-Semitic incidents]

The group, which accused Israel of committing “genocide,” also posted pictures of red paint thrown on various spots throughout CWRU’s campus.

Anti-Semitism on American college campuses has significantly increased following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks against Israel, with some estimates showing as much as a 700% increase in 2024.

A recent study conducted by the American Jewish Committee and Hillel International found that around a third of Jewish students believe that professors have contributed to the rise of anti-Semitism on their respective campuses.