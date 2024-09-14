Anti-Israel protests attempt to return to USF campus one month after lefty org's permanent suspension; violating campus policies

The Tampa Bay chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) made a comeback at the University of South Florida this week to host an anti-Israel rally, just one month after the group’s permanent expulsion from campus.

Calling to “defend student protests”, Tampa Bay SDS made its return to host a “Stand with Palestine” rally on campus Sept. 3, despite being banned.

“USF wants to suppress student voices calling for divestment,” reads the group’s Instagram post. “We will continue to protest until they disclose and divest, and until the administration reverses the expulsion and stops the suspension!”

This past summer, 10 individuals were arrested during an anti-Israel protest organized by Tampa Bay SDS, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The protest followed the university’s decision to place the group on an interim suspension, which ultimately led to a permanent suspension.

The university additionally denied the appeal by Tampa Bay SDS to reconsider the suspension orders.

Consequently, the organization is barred from “hosting any events or meetings, in-person, virtually, or by any other means, and cannot utilize university space or reserve space,” the suspension letter states.

Despite this, Tampa Bay SDS shared an invitation for a new members meeting on its Instagram last week. The meeting, which would violate the group’s suspension, allegedly took place Sept. 5 in an unknown location.

“We should be allowed to voice our support for Palestine,” said one demonstrator on Tuesday.

“The university will continue to monitor the group’s activities and work to ensure any additional incidents are addressed. USF can also review the conduct of individual students and take action as appropriate in accordance with university policy,” USF told Campus Reform in a statement.

Junior student at USF, Evan Reed, told Campus Reform he believes that the Tampa Bay SDS demonstrators think “that free speech is tantamount to anarchy.”

“These protestors are likely following the same strategy as protestors did in 2020 during the BLM riots. They believe that free speech is the same as destruction of private property as well as violence.”

Reed expressed his hope that the previous incidents do not reoccur this fall if the Palestinian protests resume.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.