Anti-Israel Purdue protesters hit with disciplinary charges, must read book on Navy SEALs

Students who participated in the anti-Israel encampment at Purdue University in Indiana during the spring semester are facing disciplinary measures, including being made to read a book about the U.S. Navy SEALs.



The book, Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win, was written by two retired Navy SEALs, Jocko Willink and Leif Babin. It details “the mind-set and principles that enable SEAL units to accomplish the most difficult missions in combat,” and “shows how to apply them to any team, family or organization.”

Rasia Deotale, who participated in the school’s disruptive anti-Israel protest, mentioned that the book is a mandatory part of the disciplinary protest for some of the guilty students.



[RELATED: ‘DISGRACEFUL’: Rep. Virginia Foxx condemns Columbia for failing to discipline anti-Israel students who caused campus chaos]



In July, four Purdue students and the university’s chapters of Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) and Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) were charged with multiple violations of university regulations for launching an anti-Israel demonstration that disturbed life on campus.

The four organizers of the encampment are facing disciplinary measures, with three of them facing disciplinary probation and the fourth having probated suspension. Two of them will have to read Extreme Ownership and finish an 8-10 page paper explaining their thoughts on the reading.



“Disciplinary probation means a probationary student status imposed for a limited time as a result of an official determination of misconduct,” Purdue’s website explains.



“Probated suspension means conditional continuation of student status for a limited and defined period of time,” the website continues. “The student is permitted to retain student status upon the condition that the student does not further violate any University regulation that would normally result in a disciplinary sanction during the time probated suspension is in effect.”



[RELATED: Northwestern University to mandate training on ‘antisemitism and other forms of hate’ for students, staff, and faculty]



A Purdue spokesperson told Campus Reform: “Students are responsible for following Purdue policies and the student conduct regulations, which make clear that ‘conduct that is otherwise improper cannot be justified merely because it occurs in the context of a demonstration.’ There is a standard process for reviewing and determining sanctions, and an appeal process.”



Some Purdue anti-Israel student groups have demanded that the university cease disciplining the students. “CALL TO ACTION: flood inboxes and voicemails to demand that Purdue remove the sanctions against Purdue SJP’s President and drop all charges!” Purdue’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter posted to Instagram on Aug. 9.



The group called the charges “arbitrary and unfair.”



Campus Reform has contacted Purdue University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.