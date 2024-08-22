Anti-Israel student has suspension appeal denied by University of Florida

The University of Florida in Gainesville has denied an appeal from a student who was suspended for her actions during the spring semester’s anti-Israel protests.

Keely Gliwa, who was set to graduate with a master’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology, was reportedly suspended for three years and subsequently had her graduation delayed.

[RELATED: UNC SJP blasts school for temporary suspension, alleging it is trying to ‘crush’ their ‘movement’]

Gliwa was one of multiple students suspended for their roles in anti-Israel protests, where they were arrested for trespassing, ignoring orders from law enforcement, and more.

The school’s decision to decline to overturn the suspension drew criticism from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), with the organization’s attorney calling the move “draconian” and “a clear First Amendment violation.”

The university did not back down from its decision in previous statements, however, and said that it had made clear that those violating the rules would face consequences.

[RELATED: Bye!: UPenn suspends four students who participated in anti-Israel occupation]

“This is not complicated. The University of Florida is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children — they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences,” a spokesperson said in late April.

“For many days, we have patiently told protesters — many of whom are outside agitators — that they were able to exercise their right to free speech and free assembly,” the spokesperson noted. “And we also told them that clearly prohibited activities would result in a trespassing order from UPD (barring them from all university properties for three years) and an interim suspension from the university.”

The school also confirmed in an email to Campus Reform that Gliwa is not enrolled for the fall semester.

Follow Austin Browne on X and Instagram.