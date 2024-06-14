Anti-Israel 'student intifada' claims credit for unloading 'firebomb' on UC Berkeley building named after Jewish professor

An extremist anti-Israel group claimed responsibility for throwing a “firebomb” at a University of California, Berkeley, building that’s named after a Jewish professor.

A group self-described as the “student intifada” made a post to indybay.com on Thursday morning with the headline: “UCLA students were attacked last night so we retaliated with a firebomb on UCB campus.”

The arson was in response to police arresting 25 people at a University of California, Los Angeles, encampment on Monday night.

”Not sure what building it even was. Honestly dont really care. Every single building on the uc berkeley campus deserves to be incinerated following the uc system’s treatment of student protestors. Last night they attacked a young woman student who was speaking her mind on a megaphone,” the anonymous group wrote. “So we unloaded a firebomb on the side of a campus building. The flame was big and spread across the trees and bushes on the side of a building.”

🚨🚨An anonymous anti-Israel group just claimed responsibility for an apparent FIREBOMBING attack at UC Berkeley.



”UC system must divest from Israel or face our wrath of revenge. Blessed is the flame,” the group wrote.

The University of California Police Department said there was a report of arson at Koshland Hall on Thursday.

Koshland Hall was named after former UC Berkeley professor Daniel Koshland, who was Jewish. He died in 2007.

Dan Mogulof, assistant vice chancellor of communications and public affairs at UC Berkeley, told the Daily Bruin that there was a small fire, adding that no damage to university property was reported.