Anti-Israel UT student sues school leaders for allegedly infringing his First Amendment rights

A University of Texas student faces possible suspension following his involvement and arrest at an anti-Israel protest in April. The student sued the school, claiming that the school trespassed on his First Amendment rights.



Ammer Qaddumi, a senior at the University of Texas, helped lead an anti-Israel protest on campus in April that resulted in his arrest for criminally trespassing. Qaddumi is facing a possible suspension from campus for three semesters.



In retaliation, Qaddumi has sued school President Jay Hartzell and Vice President Sharon Wood for allegedly infringing upon his First Amendment rights.



A UT spokesperson shared with Campus Reform an april message published by Hartzell after the protest, announcing the school’s determination to stop disruptive protests.



“Today, our University held firm, enforcing our rules while protecting the Constitutional right to free speech. Peaceful protests within our rules are acceptable. Breaking our rules and policies and disrupting others’ ability to learn are not allowed. The group that led this protest stated it was going to violate Institutional Rules. Our rules matter, and they will be enforced. Our University will not be occupied,” he wrote.



“The protesters tried to deliver on their stated intent to occupy campus. People not affiliated with UT joined them, and many ignored University officials’ continual pleas for restraint and to immediately disperse. The University did as we said we would do in the face of prohibited actions. We were prepared, with the necessary support to maintain campus operations and ensure the safety, well-being and learning environment for our more than 50,000 students,” he continued.



Campus Reform has contacted Ammer Qaddumi for comment on the lawsuit. This article will be updated accordingly.