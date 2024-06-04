‘ANTI-SEMITIC HATE RALLY’: Pro-Hamas students disrupt commencement despite school caving to activists’ demands

Screenshot taken from X account of UMN SDS.

Pro-Hamas students activists disrupted two graduation ceremonies at the University of Minnesota, holding up anti-Israel signs despite the school’s previous acceptance of protesters’ demands.

UNM’s College of Liberal Arts held two graduation ceremonies on May 12, both of which saw pro-Hamas graduates protesting and disrupting the proceedings.



Some of the students unfurled flags bearing anti-Israel messages as they walked forward to receive their diplomas.

A video posted to X by the UNM Students for a Democratic Society shows the protesters showcasing their flags, which bore messages like “Free Gaza now,” “Free free Palestine,” “From the river to the sea,” and “Stop the genocide.”





🇵🇸2024 UMN GRADS STAND WITH PALESTINE! DIVEST UMN NOW!🇵🇸



Part 1: Students at the CLA undergrad commencement ceremonies held banners calling for divestment and Palestine flags as they crossed the stage, receiving roaring applause from the audience pic.twitter.com/WoyzW39rDa — UMN SDS (@UMNSDS) May 13, 2024





“From the river to the sea” has been called an “antisemitic slogan” that advocates for the violent ethnic cleansing of Jews from Israel, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

One parent who attended one of the UMN ceremonies said it turned into an “anti-Semitic hate rally” and criticized university leadership: “The University of Minnesota Administration completely lost control of the graduation ceremonies, led by Dean Ann Waltner. She just sat there, dumbfounded, as student after student turned our daughter’s graduation into an anti-Semitic hate rally.”



The protesters’ disruption came even after UNM officials had already committed to meet with anti-Israel activists on campus on May 10 to discuss the school’s potential divestment from the Jewish state. The university also agreed that leaders of the anti-Israel protest on campus would have biweekly meetings with school officials.



Protesters at multiple other schools disrupted commencement ceremonies this May, including New York University, Fordham University, Yale University, and Harvard University.



Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Minnesota for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.



