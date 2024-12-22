Anti-Semitic incidents on U.S. college campuses see alarming rise, report finds

Hillel International recently announced that there have been nearly as many incidents of anti-Semitism at American colleges and universities this academic year compared to last year, which saw a record number following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

Specifically, the group has tracked 864 anti-Semitic incidents this academic year, which is around half of the number of anti-Semitic incidents during the 2023–2024 school year, which was 1,854.

The 1,854 incidents from last year represented a 700% increase from the previous year, according to eJewish Philanthropy.

Adam Lehman, president of Hillel International, expressed hope that the incoming presidential administration would be more strict about ensuring compliance with Title VI.

“We do expect the incoming administration to support our efforts and the efforts of others to ensure that administrations are complying with Title VI and other legal requirements,” Lehman said. “With that we expect that universities will be more accountable for meeting those requirements. Whether that translates into actual loss of major federal funding or simply increased recognition of how real that possibility is for universities, it’s impossible to know.”

Lehman also described Hillel’s work on college campuses, where it attempts to combat anti-Semitism. “Even as we get attacked for absurd claims like being a white supremacist or racist organization… or being responsible for the government of Israel, Hillels are leading the way in terms of bridge building with a number of other communities on campus,” he said.

This is not the first estimate to find that anti-Semitic incidents remain prevalent at American colleges and universities.

In November, a non-profit organization called StopAntisemitism released a report which found that there was a “jaw-dropping 3,000% rise in antisemitic tips and submissions” following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel.

The report found that upwards of 50% of Jewish students “have personally been victims of antisemitism at their schools” and that around two-thirds of Jewish students “say Jews are completely excluded from their schoolʼs DEI initiatives.”

“Antisemitism on college campuses has reached alarming levels, driven by universities’ failures to act,” StopAntisemitism Founder Liora Rez told Campus Reform about the report. “These failures directly jeopardize the safety and inclusivity these institutions claim to hold.”

Additionally, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released its annual report in September, which found a “staggering 477% increase” in anti-Israel incidents “compared to the same period in 2022-2023.”

“This marks the highest number ever documented by ADL,” the report stated. “These incidents included both blatant acts of antisemitism, as well as anti-Israel activity, which is not always antisemitic.”

Campus Reform has contacted Hillel International for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.