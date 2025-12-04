Opinion
Anti-Semitic, racist vandalism found in Miami University dorm

Students and a Jewish community group have condemned the incident, calling for accountability and protection on campus.

Jared Harris | Deputy Editor
December 4, 2025, 11:06 am ET

A weekend incident at Miami University is drawing sharp scrutiny after anti-Semitic and racist graffiti was discovered inside a residence hall, prompting an internal investigation and condemnation from school officials and Jewish student leaders.

According to campus authorities, offensive messages were scrawled on a student’s dorm door and in a shared bathroom in Tappan Hall. 

[RELATED: Boston University event features speakers who cast Israel as ‘uniquely malignant’]

According to WLWT, the university labeled the incident a violation of student conduct policies and vowed to take disciplinary action once the responsible party is identified.

The Hillel Foundation at Miami University described the vandalism as a direct attack on Jewish students and called for stronger safeguards to ensure student safety and dignity. The organization pledged continued efforts to fight anti-Semitism on campus.

Rabbi Yossi Greenberg, who supports Miami’s Jewish student population, urged vigilance but cautioned students not to overreact, encouraging them to consider whether such acts represent a broader pattern or an isolated offense.

[RELATED: Imam goes on anti-Semitic rant at CUNY interfaith event]

Administrators encouraged students to report any similar incidents to campus police.

While the university has not released details about possible suspects or surveillance evidence, the investigation is ongoing.

