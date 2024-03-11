Arizona legislature considering bill to let college students appeal grades in cases of alleged political bias

An Arizona Republican proposed a bill that would create a process for students to appeal their grades in cases where they allege political bias from the professor.

Republican State Senator Anthony Kern sponsored Senate Bill 1477, which proposed a “Grade Challenge Department” that would operate within the Arizona Board of Regents, which is over Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University, according to Forbes.

According to the bill, the grade challenge department would have a location at each university and “hear challenges” from students who “received in any class or on any assignment if a student alleges a grade was awarded because of political bias.”

The grade challenge department would be composed of volunteers selected by the Arizona Board of Regents.

In cases where the grade challenge department finds that a student’s grade was impacted because of political bias, it could require “any faculty member” from the institution to regrade the assignment or class grade, according to the bill.

Students who believe the grade challenge department wrongly dismissed their case can also appeal to the Arizona Board of Regents.

The Arizona Senate passed the bill 16-12 and will be voted on in the state house. It faces a likely roadblock by Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs.