Arkansas governor calls out 'anti-American, historically illiterate woke nonsense' in education

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently delivered a State of the State address in which she warned against leftist indoctrination in education.

On Jan. 14, Sanders specifically spoke out against professors who may be guilty of indoctrinating students.

“Arkansas students go to our colleges and universities to be educated, not to be bombarded with anti-American, historically illiterate woke nonsense,” the governor told her state legislature.

“We will make it so that any professor - tenured or not - that wastes time indoctrinating instead of educating can be terminated from their job,” Sanders added.

Sanders delivered these remarks as she laid out her legislative agenda for 2025, which includes changes to the state’s education funding.

Campus Reform reached out to the Arkansas State University System for comment on the governor’s proposals.

“It’s not appropriate for us to comment until we are able to see and review the legislation,” a spokesperson replied to Campus Reform’s request for comment.

However, the official did say the university system shares the governor’s hope to increase “accessibility.”

“We share the governor’s focus on accessibility to higher education at every level,” the spokesperson said. “We look forward to seeing the proposed legislation to understand how the ideas develop into programs and solutions.”

Campus Reform has contacted the Office of Governor Sanders for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.