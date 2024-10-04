Armed gunman threatens UMich Jewish students, rabbi, in home invasion on Jewish New Year

A rabbi and Jewish students from the University of Michigan (UMich) were recently threatened by an armed robber who held them at gunpoint.

The incident occurred on Wednesday as the group was celebrating Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, according to Fox News.

The gunman came into the room while the rabbi and students were having dinner. He threatened them, saying: “I’m taking everything, give me everything,” before taking a bag and exiting the building.

University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono made a public statement on the incident on Thursday, saying that “[t]his past year, there have been innumerable events locally and globally that have felt overwhelming and unsettling to many in our community. As tensions in the Middle East have escalated in recent days, it is more important than ever that we work collectively to offer solace and safety to one another.”

“The university is absolute in its pledge to do whatever it can to protect and care for our students, faculty, staff and visitors. I also urge each of you to be proactive in prioritizing your mental health and well-being, and to take time to reach out to friends and colleagues,” he continued.

Ono also mentioned that the school has undertaken enhanced security measures to guard against future incidents.

The home invasion follows several other assaults committed against Jewish students at UMich.

In late September, two Jewish students at the school were assaulted outside a Jewish fraternity home. Before that incident, on Sept. 15, another Jewish student was attacked after his assailants “asked if he was Jewish” and he replied in the affirmative.

A UMich committee recommended on Sept. 17 that the school adopt institutional neutrality, which would stop university leaders from speaking officially on potentially controversial topics.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Michigan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.