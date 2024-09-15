ASU prof warns of ‘forced breeding camps’ in event discussing 'speculative future' without abortion

An Arizona State University professor recently took center stage at a school workshop called “A Speculative Future for Reproductive Rights.”

During the course of the workshop, ASU Associate Professor of English Jennifer Irish expressed worries that the country’s current abortion policies could lead to “forced breeding camps” and “cannibalism,” according to The College Fix.

“So much of our reality points toward those futures,” Hatch said. The event featured Irish’s poetry collection Hatch.

“Dismantle capitalism” and “elect a female president,” Irish said when prompted with a question about how to protect abortion.

“The prose poems in Jenny Irish’s newest collection, Hatch, trace the consciousness of an artificial womb that must confront the role she has played in the continuation of the dying of the human species,” the workshop description says on the university’s website. According to that description, Hatch’s “vision” is “apocalyptic.”

The description continues to say that Irish’s poetry interprets the meaning of motherhood.

“Working with avant strategies, Irish crafts a speculative feminist narrative, excavating and reexamining the aspects of the American experience that should have served as a call to action but have not,” it says. “Part elegy and part prophecy, Hatch warns of a possible future while speaking to the present moment.”

As The College Fix reported, Irish elaborated on what she means by “possible future” and “speaking to the present moment.” During the workshop, Irish said she “got into this space because the United States hates women and everything the female body does.”

An ASU spokesperson told Campus Reform: “Some of the phrases used in the event about forced breeding camps and cannibalism are motifs being cited from a work of fiction, not a prediction of where the United States is headed, and not opinions offered by ASU faculty. It’s like stating that a writer’s conversation on Star Wars is predicting that the United States is raising an army of Jedi Knights.”

Many professors on college and university campuses push progressive views on abortion as Campus Reform has reported. A Northwestern University series called “Taking Action for Reproductive Justice” earlier this spring was billed for “anyone in the NU community who is new to or wants to level up in organizing for reproductive justice, abortion rights, or bodily autonomy.”

In January, the Catholic University of America fired a professor for bringing an “abortion doula” to her course to give a lecture.

Last year, six Idaho-based professors sued the state for passing the “No Public Funds for Abortion Act.” A few months earlier, a Johns Hopkins University professor published a paper in which she said abortion bans are a means to “control pregnant people’s bodies.”

Campus Reform contacted Arizona State University and Jennifer Irish for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.