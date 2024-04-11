ASU students interrupt Nancy Pelosi appearance, scold her for being 'complicit in genocide'

On April 8, Pro-Palestine protesters disrupted a conversation featuring Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi at Arizona State University in Tempe, which resulted in the demonstrators being escorted out of the building by security.

Pelosi’s appearance was held as part of the “Democracy at Work” series that David Axelrod, former senior advisor to President Obama, has been hosting this spring at ASU.

Among the topics discussed included “diversity” in politics as well as civic engagement, according to The State Press. During the conversation, five protesters reportedly interrupted the event one at a time.

As noted by The State Press, the protest efforts were reportedly led by the Arizona Palestine Solidarity Alliance, the Party for Socialism and Liberation Arizona Chapter and Students Against Apartheid.

One of the activist’s rants was captured on video uploaded to YouTube.

“Nancy Pelosi, you are complicit in genocide,” the demonstrator shouted. “The blood of over 15,000 Palestinian babies is on your hands.”

“How can you be a Democrat and say you hold Democratic values while over 100,000 innocent Palestinian civilians have been massacred with bombs that you paid for?,” the same protester asked. “We will not be shamed into voting for you or ‘genocide Joe’ and your massacrous [sic] policies.”

During his brief outburst, the disruptor reiterated that he believed that Pelosi is at fault for violence in Palestine.

“My family back home in Palestine is being killed,” he continued. “Their blood is on your hands. Shame on you and every one of the Democratic elites that want to shame us into voting for ‘genocide Joe.’”

“Shame on you! Shame on you!” the individual screamed as security escorted him out of the event.

As reported by The State News, another pro-Palestine demonstrator from the Party for Socialism and Liberation critiqued Pelosi for not demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“I don’t think they will win the next election because the people are seeing their silence in this genocide,” Lexsiri Coronado said according to the outlet. “I just said, ‘Nancy Pelosi, you will not be (re)elected. Joe Biden will not be elected.’”

Campus Reform has contacted Arizona State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.