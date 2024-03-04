Opinion
ASU suspends left-wing student org that called for 'death' to 'the zionist': 'We do not condemn Hamas'

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
March 4, 2024, 3:41 pm ET

Arizona State University suspended a left-wing student organization after it called for the “death” of Zionists on Instagram.

The organization, MECHA de ASU, made an Instagram Post on Feb. 12 where it called for the “death” of certain groups, including Zionists. 

”Mecha believes in revolution. Not reform. We do not condemn the Al Aqsa flood. We do not condemn Hamas. We do not condemn resistance,” the group wrote in the post. “Death to boer. Death to the Pilgrim. Death to the zionist. Death to the settler. Glory to the Martyrs! Freedom to the prisoners! Victory to the resistance!”

As of publication, the post is still on Instagram. The video was intended to point out alleged police brutality.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Dept of Ed investigates ASU over anti-Semitism complaint]

A spokesperson for Arizona State University told The State Press that MECHA de ASU was placed on an interim suspension, which the organization has appealed.

”Student organizations are subject to the Student Code of Conduct to the same extent as students,” the ASU spokesperson said.

Left-leaning campus organizations across Arizona, including the Democratic Socialists of the Phoenix Metro Area and the Phoenix Communist Party signed a statement posted to Instagram, where they condemned the suspension as an attack on the First Amendment:

”We condemn the suspension of MECHA de ASU and demand that ASU immediately reinstate MECHA de ASU as a student organization. We further demand that ASU reaffirm the right of student organizations to freedom of expression and the right to advocate for a people facing genocide by a colonial occupier,” the groups added.

Notably, Arizona State University is under investigation over its response to anti-Semitism on campus, as Campus Reform previously reported.

Staff image

