AYFKM: Columbia University makes no mention of Jews in Holocaust Remembrance Day post

Columbia University initially failed to include Jews in an Instagram story highlighting Holocaust Remembrance Day, but later re-posted the graphic and changed the language.

The original Instagram story post by Columbia on Monday made no mention of the Jewish people or what happened to them during the Holocaust.

”On Holocaust Remembrance Day, we shine a light on the importance of learning to think critically about the role and responsibility all of us share in standing up against hate,” the Instagram story stated.

After criticism on social media, Columbia later posted a new graphic to its Instagram story, this time mentioning Jews.

”On Holocaust Remembrance Day, we remember those sent to their deaths just for being Jewish, and we commit to reject hatred in all of its forms, including antisemitism, which has no place in a civilized world,” the post states.