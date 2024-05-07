Opinion
AYFKM: Columbia University makes no mention of Jews in Holocaust Remembrance Day post

Columbia later posted a new graphic to its Instagram story, this time mentioning Jews.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 7, 2024, 12:42 pm ET

Columbia University initially failed to include Jews in an Instagram story highlighting Holocaust Remembrance Day, but later re-posted the graphic and changed the language.

The original Instagram story post by Columbia on Monday made no mention of the Jewish people or what happened to them during the Holocaust.

”On Holocaust Remembrance Day, we shine a light on the importance of learning to think critically about the role and responsibility all of us share in standing up against hate,” the Instagram story stated.

[RELATED: Harvard threatens to place its occupiers on ‘involuntary leave,’ citing ‘indefensible’ behavior: READ THE EMAIL]

After criticism on social media, Columbia later posted a new graphic to its Instagram story, this time mentioning Jews.

[RELATED: ‘Disruption’ is ‘key’: Parents defend actions of chaotic student mobs at NYU]

”On Holocaust Remembrance Day, we remember those sent to their deaths just for being Jewish, and we commit to reject hatred in all of its forms, including antisemitism, which has no place in a civilized world,” the post states.

Staff image

