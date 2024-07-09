Opinion
BADGE OF HONOR?: Meet the eleven police leaders sanctioned by Iran for breaking up anti-Israel encampments

The Iranian government sanctioned eleven American police leaders for “suppressing” campus anti-Israel encampments across the country.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
July 9, 2024, 10:43 am ET

The Iranian government sanctioned eleven American police leaders for “suppressing” campus anti-Israel encampments across the country.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced the sanctions on July 4, stating that the individuals committed a “flagrant violation of human rights by suppressing pro-Palestine student protest movement.”

[RELATED: Iran’s Supreme Leader praises American students for forming their own ‘branch of the Resistance Front’]

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the individuals were sanctioned in accordance with the Iranian law, “Countering the Violation of Human Rights and Adventurous and Terrorist Activities of the United States in the Region.”

Those sanctioned will be barred from opening bank accounts in Iran and will be unable to make transactions within the country. The individuals will also be refused entry to Iran and denied a visa.

[RELATED: University walks back hiring of Holocaust center director who accused Israel of ‘genocide’]

The following police chiefs were sanctioned by Iran:

  • Georgia Department of Public Safety Commanding Officer over Field Operations Eddie Grier

  • University of Texas Police Department Assistant Chief Shane Streepy

  • Commissioner of the Boston Police Department Michael Cox

  • Indiana University Police Department Central Division Chief Scott Dunning

  • California State University, Long Beach Chief of Police John Brockie


Staff image

