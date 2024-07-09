BADGE OF HONOR?: Meet the eleven police leaders sanctioned by Iran for breaking up anti-Israel encampments

The Iranian government sanctioned eleven American police leaders for “suppressing” campus anti-Israel encampments across the country.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced the sanctions on July 4, stating that the individuals committed a “flagrant violation of human rights by suppressing pro-Palestine student protest movement.”

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the individuals were sanctioned in accordance with the Iranian law, “Countering the Violation of Human Rights and Adventurous and Terrorist Activities of the United States in the Region.”

Those sanctioned will be barred from opening bank accounts in Iran and will be unable to make transactions within the country. The individuals will also be refused entry to Iran and denied a visa.

The following police chiefs were sanctioned by Iran:

Georgia Department of Public Safety Deputy Commissioner William W. Hitchens

Georgia Department of Public Safety Commanding Officer over Field Operations Eddie Grier

University of Florida Police Chief Linda J. Stump-Kurnick

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela A. Smith

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Jeffery Carroll

New Haven Police Department Chief Karl Jacobson

University of Texas Police Department Assistant Chief Shane Streepy

Commissioner of the Boston Police Department Michael Cox

Indiana University Police Department Central Division Chief Scott Dunning

Arizona State University Police Chief Michael Thompson

California State University, Long Beach Chief of Police John Brockie



