Ball State professor who questioned the value of arresting illegal alien who helped run trafficking ring has history of colorful tweets

A university professor recently took to social media to question the worthiness of the arrest of an illegal alien guilty of sex trafficking.

Ball State University economics professor Nathanael Snow responded to an X post announcing the arrest of Rafael Alberto Cadena-Sosa, an illegal immigrant who was previously convicted for running a sex trafficking ring with his family members. Cadena-Sosa was featured on the Department of Homeland Security’s “Arrested: Worst of the Worst List.”

“How many innocent people’s lives were affected by the surveillance and force necessary to catch this guy?” Snow questioned. “Was it worth it?”

Snow has written a number of other posts on the platform chastising the Trump administration over its crackdown on illegal immigration. In one post, he wrote, “Dumb and bad. Also, where’s my delivery?” in reference to a news story about the arrests of 146 illegal alien truck drivers.

In another message that quoted posts about Somalis being deported, Snow said, “Pre liberal conservatives are taking a burn the ships approach. They want total dominance. This could make them more dangerous when they get pushed back to the beaches. And they will. Cowards are particularly dangerous.”

Snow also criticized the idea of a cohesive American identity and seemed to imply that the purported economic benefits of immigration outweigh any cultural concerns.

“America is not a nation,” he asserted. “We are a market: a market for goods and services, and a market for social exchange. We are not a household. We are not a firm. We are constituted by these, but it is not a fractal. Our greatest identity is in not having a single identity.”

He made the same argument in even more explicit terms in a separate post, saying, “Tradeoffs: Preserving a particular cultural structure v Tripling Global GDP Whose culture is worth 2x current GDP?!?”

Snow also espoused a nihilistic view on the successful attempt by the Trump administration to reduce carjackings in the Washington, D.C. area, claiming “There is an optimal non-zero quantity of car-jackings.”

“What has been the opportunity cost of reducing (suppressing? Creating future pent-up?) crime?” he asked. “Is the opportunity cost of lost freedom and wages for USNG, etc. worth the marginal gains?”

Campus Reform has contacted Ball State University and Nathanael Snow for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

