Beloit College student blasts school for blocking TPUSA chapter

A student says her college is blocking her attempts to start a conservative group and ignoring her complaints about harassment targeting her members.

Jocelyn Jordan, a student at Beloit College, recently shared her experience in trying to start a Turning Point USA chapter in a video shared by Fox News Digital.

Jordan said the trouble began when her group shared an Instagram post seeking out a faculty advisor. The post was met with a deluge of hateful comments and direct messages calling the group’s members “Nazis,” “white supremacists,” “Klan members,” and more.

She also said in an X post that images of her “face photoshopped onto Nazi propaganda, with nazi connotations, and just overall disturbing nature,” were shared on Instagram.

After reporting the account to the school and receiving no response, the group met in person with the Dean of Students. Their concerns were dismissed, and they were ultimately told to start a group without the TPUSA name attached to it to avoid harassment.

The situation came to a head when the chapter received a seemingly threatening Instagram comment saying, “The lack of accountability is showing, but the lack of consequences won’t.” The chapter filed a report with the local police, who escalated the complaint to the school.

The college issued a lifetime ban from campus to the person responsible, who was an alumnus working in the college’s food service department, but the harassment did not end.

“The day a white supremacist Nazi tries me is the day I’ll get to prove why burying authoritarians is a family legacy that I will carry on,” one individual posted on their Instagram story. “Come after me I dare you. If I run out of ammo I won’t run out of options. Second Amendment works better when its against Nazis.”

Jordan posted to social media detailing the mistreatment the group faced, and a school official responded by sending out an email calling on students to “be kind to one another” and “[g]ive the benefit of the doubt to other students.”

”I want to remind everyone that our Student Handbook states that social media harassment … is prohibited behavior,” the email said.

The college also told Fox News Digital that it “takes all allegations of threats and harassment against students seriously, including recent ones related to the students interested in forming a Turning Point USA chapter.”

Despite the college’s public statements, Jordan says that the school has refused to help the group find a faculty advisor. She also noted that the president of the student government said that the group would not be approved even if it did find a faculty advisor, because he claimed that TPUSA runs afoul of the school’s statement of culture.

The ongoing battle also caught the attention of Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Josh Schoemann, who wrote in an X post, “Beloit College must approve the TPUSA chapter and take immediate action to protect students from harassment and threats, anything less is a failure of leadership.”

“The fight for a Beloit College TPUSA Chapter isn’t over,” he wrote in a follow-up post. “These students still can’t find a single advisor to take them on— even after being subjected to hate and harassment. BeloitCollege, does the lack of ideological diversity on your campus concern you enough to act?”

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on X and Instagram.