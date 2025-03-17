Biden admin gave $1.3M grant to Northwestern institute that offered BIPOC-only program

Northwestern University’s Institute for Sexual and Gender Minority Health and Wellbeing offered a program for graduate students that was only open to “racial and sexual minorities.”

According to an archived page from Northwestern’s website, the Summer Intensive Program in Intersectional BIPOC SGM-focused HIV Science included lectures and training about the “application of intersectionality to HIV behavioral and data science research.”

The program was explicitly only open to “a small cohort of trainees in the behavioral and social sciences who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and also sexual and gender minorities (SGM) in either graduate or postdoctoral training programs.”

According to The Washington Free Beacon, at the same time that Northwestern offered the BIPOC-only program, the Biden administration’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) gave the program a $1.3 million grant for an initiative on “sexual and gender minority health.”

The school has since updated its website to eliminate explicit references to race or sexual orientation, the Free Beacon reports. The new language states that the program invites “trainees in the behavioral and social sciences in graduate or postdoctoral training programs.”

Earlier this year, Campus Reform reported that Northwestern’s Department of Black Studies was offering a class entitled “Unsettling Whiteness,” which aims to alter the “normal state of affairs.”

“Whiteness, whether it occurs under the heading of white supremacy, white privilege or white authority is the meaning that defines just the way things are, a normal state of affairs, like in the phrase, ‘getting back to normal,’” a class description explained.

“[I]t remains the case that whiteness as it shapes and affects both white populations and non-white populations is routinely exempted from analysis,” the description continued.

Northwestern is also offering a class called “Beyond Porn” in the spring 2025 semester. The description of that class asks, “[H]have you ever wanted to study and talk about sex, and specifically, how to have a satisfying sex life? Many people look to pornography not just for entertainment, but also for education about what satisfying sexual encounters look like.”

Campus Reform has contacted Northwestern University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.