Biden admin proposal would allow DACA recipients access to education programs for low-income Americans

As immigration policy remains a contentious issue in the United States, the Biden administration is doubling down on its support for college education for illegal immigrants.

The administration recently proposed a new rule would admit illegal immigrants who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA) to the publicly-funded TRIO programs, a collection of federal initiatives that aim to “serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to postbaccalaureate programs.”

According to a July 17 press release from the Department of Education, the effort to admit non-citizens to such programs is part of the administration’s larger goal of making college “accessible to all Americans.”

“Under President Biden’s leadership, we continue our relentless push to make higher education more affordable and accessible to all Americans. The regulations proposed today, if enacted, would help expand both access and affordability to our most disadvantaged students: those from low-income backgrounds, students without immigration status, and students with disabilities,” said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“By broadening eligibility for federal programs and placing guardrails that help protect against situations that leave students with debt but no degree, we can open more doors to the life-changing potential of higher education,” he continued.

A statement from the White House released on the same day projected that expanding these services to DACA beneficiaries could increase illegal immigrants’ enrollment in American colleges and universities by 50,000 or more in the coming years.

“By providing high school students with services and supports such as college campus visits, tutoring, and help completing college and financial aid applications, the TRIO program helps students from low-income backgrounds and students who would be the first in their family go to college successfully transition from high school to college,” the statement noted. “The proposed expansion would mean that an estimated 50,000 more students each year would be able to access TRIO programs and services, and thousands more would go to college.”

Several House Republicans have criticized the proposed reform. Rep. Virginia Foxx raised concerns that the rule may aid non-citizens’ education prospects at the expense of low-income American students.

“There’s a laundry list of problems facing students and postsecondary education today: costs are soaring, the FAFSA rollout has been butchered, antisemitism is running rampant across college campuses…just to name a few,” Foxx said. “But what is the Biden administration focused on? Siphoning resources away from low-income American citizens by stretching college-prep programs thin to cover illegal immigrants.”

Rep. Jim Banks voiced similar worries in relation to the potential impact on low-income Americans’ educational opportunities, pointing to other pending legislation as an alternate solution.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s proposal would take college preparatory aid away from American citizens and give it to illegal aliens,” Banks said. “Instead of waiting until 2025 for this America Last policy to be reversed, House Republicans should pass my bill to protect working American families’ access to college aid.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the Department of Education and the White House for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.