Biden Title IX overhaul blocked by federal judge in 6 more states

The Biden administration’s overhaul of Title IX rules was blocked by another federal judge in six more states.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel, who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton, blocked the new Title IX rules from taking effect in Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, according to Higher Ed Dive.

Sippel wrote in the order on Wednesday that the lawsuit against the Department of Education has a “fair chance” of prevailing.

”Gender identity” was added to the list of protections in the overhauled Title IX rules. Title IX prohibits institutions that receive federal funding from discriminating against sex.

Potential Title IX violations could take place if a transgender individual isn’t allowed to use a bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. Another violation could happen if someone isn’t referred to by their preferred pronoun, senior administration officials told ABC News.

With Wednesday’s order, the overhauled Title IX rules are blocked from taking effect in 21 states.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said the ruling was a win for women and girls.

“Today’s ruling is a victory for women and girls in Arkansas and across the nation as yet again a federal court has stopped the Biden-Harris administration from going around Congress to implement a ridiculous, nonsensical, and illegal election-year move,” Griffin said.